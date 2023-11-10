80 Indian fishermen released

KARACHI (INP): Pakistan has released 80 Indian fishermen imprisoned in Karachi’s Malir Jail as a gesture of goodwill.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the fishermen were taken to Cantt Station, Karachi, under tight security, where they will be sent to Lahore. All the travel expenses of the Indian fishermen are borne by the Edhi Foundation.

Saad Edhi, the son of Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation, has told the media that the Edhi Foundation has given money, clothes and necessary equipment to the Indian fishermen.

Regarding the release, the Indian fishermen said that they were very happy as they were returning to their country after many years and missing their families and children.

The Indian fishermen said that they were treated well in Pakistan.