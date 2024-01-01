The greatest threat

Ghulam Nabi Khan

Our dear homeland (Pakistan)is in a tight grip of two threats. The first one is the unbridled corrpution which is the result of lawlessness, injustice, mismanagement, the struggle for power among the powerful institutions, and the second greatest threat is its reckless, careless, irresponsible, indifferent, Facebook and social media addicts, style and fashion mongers, sluggish and lazy, emotional, fight seekers “youth” which is considered as a vibrant factor in the progress and development of a nation and country especially in the case of Pakistan is proving the opposite is a serious threat to Pakistani society.

They direly need to be serious towards their responsibilities for their motherland as they will be the next rulers and to be ruled. They must know the principles to rule and to be ruled, otherwise they will drag this country more and more into the deepest abyss. Very few of them are performing very well but most of them are not what they should be.

They must know that they are not simple individuals but they are the sons of this country and the life of this country undoubtedly depends upon them and their every action they perform. I have no personal grudges against them but wish them reformed, enlightened, responsible and strong backbones for this country where they should live with honour and respect and show to the world that they are not ‘nekame’ and ‘nakatoo’ (incapable and non-competent) but the real children and pride of this country.

The nation has attached great expectations with its youth force that constitute a huge portion of our population. Here I would like to advise my youths to not leave the homeland just for earning abroad but to display your potential in making this country a leading one. Youths should equip themselves with the modern education of science and technology in a true sense so that they could compete with the rest of the world in the field of research and innovation.