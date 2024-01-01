PHC orders CM to summon KP assembly session

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has issued detailed judgement on petition filed against the non-administration of oath from elected members on reserved seats and ordered Chief Minister along with his cabinet to summon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly within 14days under Article 105 of the Constitution, on Friday.

Justice SM Ateeq Shah authored the 24-page verdict, which has directed the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for oath taking from the newly elected members on reserved seats before the Senate elections. The delay and stopping of elected members on reserved seats from administering oath is unconstitutional.

The detail verdict added that petitioners represent the marginalized communities. The Chief Minister and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly ensure administration of oath from petitioners in accordance with the Constitution and Assembly rules.

The judgement further stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections null and void. However, PTI candidates had participated in the elections as independents.

PTI backed victorious candidates joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) after general election held on 8th February. Latterly, SIC filed a petition with the Election Commission for allotment of reserved seats, which was rejected on 1st March and issued a notification in which petitioners were enlisted as Members on reserved seats.

However, Governor summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session on 22nd March for oath taking from the petitioners on reserved after PHC 14th March decision rejecting SIC plea, the detail judgment stated.

The petitioners approached PHC as Speaker didn’t held Khyber Pakhtunkhwa session as summoned by Governor for administration of oath from members elected on reserved seats, the detail verdict concluded.

