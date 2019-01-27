Thieves attempting to steal PKR 19.9 million during Kabul market fire arrested

KABUL (Khaama Press): More than ten thieves were arrested by the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces as Kabul city witnessed a fire incident which engulfed a commercial market earlier today.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement that 19.9 million Pakistani Rupees were recovered from the thieves who were arrested during the operations conducted earlier today and during the other operations which were conducted based on the complaints filed regarding the robbery of cash from the main market located in the commercial market in Police District#1 of the city in Mandawi area.

The statement further added that two suspects were arrested in connection to the robbery of 10 million Pakistani Rupees from the shops in Mandawi commercial market.

The Ministry of Interior also added that 11 suspects were arrested in connection to robbery since a fire broke out in Milad Market in Mandawi commercial site of Kabu city.

The Kabul police also arrested another group of robbers who had stolen 9.9 million Pakistan Rupees from the same area, the statement by MoI said, adding that a total of 19.9 million Pakistani Rupees were returned to the owners of the shops following the conclusion of the operations.