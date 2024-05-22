Third Doha meeting on Afghanistan to start end of June

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations said that the third Doha meeting on Afghanistan will be held in just over a month.

In a press release, it is stated that the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, during her visit to Kabul, invited officials of the Islamic Emirate to attend the third Doha meeting.

According to the press release, the Deputy Secretary-General met with several interim government officials, and the focus of their discussions was the upcoming Doha meeting, which will be held from June 30 to July 1.

The UN Secretary-General’s press release states: “The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, visited Afghanistan from 18 to 21 May. That is today. She met with the de facto authorities, the diplomatic community in Kabul and representatives of civil society. The meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan that the United Nations is organizing in Doha on 30 June and 1 July was the centre of her discussions.”

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said: “She extended to the de facto Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, an advance invitation from the Secretary-General to participate at the forthcoming meeting of Special Envoys.

The meeting aims to increase international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent, coordinated and structured manner.”

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid said that the participation of the Islamic Emirate’s delegation in the Doha meeting is under discussion, and if the interim government’s conditions are accepted, their representative will attend the meeting.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said: “The UN Under-Secretary-General came to Afghanistan, and one of their discussions was that the Islamic Emirate should participate in the Doha meeting. The Islamic Emirate has taken this matter and is discussing it. If the conditions of the Islamic Emirate are accepted in this meeting, it will decide to participate.”

A number of political analysts consider the holding of the third Doha meeting and the participation of the Islamic Emirate’s delegation important for resolving the current challenges of the country.

“This meeting is being called to discuss Afghanistan’s challenges, such as the world’s interaction with the Islamic Emirate and other issues,” said Mohammad Hassan Haqyar, a political analyst.

“Any meeting about Afghanistan’s issues, the recognition of the Islamic Emirate, and other issues, if held sincerely, all Afghans welcome it,” said Hashim Alokozay, a political analyst.

The second Doha meeting was held on February 18, 2024, hosted by the UN Secretary-General in Doha, Qatar.

In that meeting, special representatives of countries for Afghanistan, civil activists, and women’s rights activists participated; however, the Islamic Emirate’s delegation did not attend this meeting due to their conditions not being accepted.