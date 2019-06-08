Three Army officers, one soldier martyred in North Wazirstan blast

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: IED Blast in Kharkamar, North Wazirstan. Terrorists targeted military vehicle through an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on road.

Three officers and a soldiers embraced Shahadat. Four soldiers injured.

Shaheeds include:- Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig resident of karimabad, Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig resident of Karachi, Captain Arif Ullah resident of Lakki Marwat and Lance Havaldar Zaheer resident of Chakwal.

This is the same area where forces had conducted search operations and arrested few facilitators.

During last one month 10 security forces personnel have been martyred while 35 got injured including today’s casualties.