Three dacoits killed in police encounter

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least three dacoits were killed in a police encounter on Monday night at the Super Highway in Karachi.

According to local media reports, the police and alleged dacoits came face to face near the Northern Bypass. The dacoits opened fire at the police party and in return fires of police, three dacoits were killed.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies of hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the dacoits, killed in encounter, is not yet known.

