Three dead, one injured in Faisalabad road mishap

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: As many as three people were killed and another was seriously injured in a traffic accident Thursday night here on Jhumra Road of Faisalabad.

According to details, the accident occurred when the tyre of a speeding car burst and it hit to a roadside pole and killing three of the four people inside on the spot. The injured person was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to the morgue of the city’s Allied Hospital, authorities noted, adding that police were investigating the incident further.