UNGA president to land in Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa will reach Pakistan on a five-day visit today.

According to details, this will be the first visit by a president of UNGA to Pakistan in eight years and the first visit for Espinosa to any country in Asia since assuming office.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa will meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as the representatives of the UN and of civil society during her five-day visit.

She is also expected to meet members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme and visit Pakistan’s Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Espinosa will also address members of academia, think tanks and students.