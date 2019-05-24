Three martyred, 24 injured in Quetta mosque blast

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Three people were martyred and twenty four others injured in a bomb blast at a mosque in Pashtoonabad area of Quetta city today.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Security forces immediately reached the spot and started rescue activities.

President Dr Arif Alvi has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives during the blast and prayed for early recuperation of those injured in the incident.

The President said the entire nation is united against war on terror.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the Quetta blast.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to them.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has strongly condemned the Quetta’s Pashtoonabad blast.

She said foes of Pakistan’s peace and development will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also prayed for higher ranks of the martyrs and early recovery of those injured in the blast.

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan have strongly condemned the bomb explosion inside a Mosque in Quetta city amide Juma prayers.

The Interior Minister said the elements inimical to peace are attempting to deteriorate the peace and security situation in the country under an abhorrent conspiracy.

He said those who are creating instability will be combated with full power.

In a condemnation message, Balochistan Chief Minister expressed heart felt grief and sorrow over martyrdom of two persons and those wounded in the blast.

He said those who target innocent people in the Holy month of Ramadan deserve strict punishment for it.

The chief minister directed concerned authorities to further beef up security arrangements across the city during the month of Ramadan.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for early recover of wounded people.