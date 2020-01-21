Top court rejects petition seeking restoration of Arshad Malik as PIA CEO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has on Tuesday rejected the plea seeking restoration of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The apex court conducted hearing of the case pertaining to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) decision which barred Arshad Malik from work. The top court allowed the airline’s board of directors to perform their duties.

Furthermore, the SC summoned case details from the SHC which had earlier stopped Arshad Malik from working on the petition filed by SSA General Secretary Safdar Anjum.

The plaintiff had argued that Arshad Malik does not fulfill eligibility criteria for PIA CEO and neither has he had any previous experience of working in an airline.

The SHC had also prohibited policy making, new hiring, transfers and termination of employees along with sale of assets worth more than Rs10 million in its verdict.