Torkham Border reopened after 10 days closure

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: The Torkham Border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened for trade after a 10-day closure, as announced by authorities on Tuesday.

Officials reported that In Peshawar, Afghanistan’s consular general engaged in discussions with Pakistani authorities and the issue of opening Torkham Border for unlicensed drivers was conditionally resolved. The first truck carrying goods from Afghanistan has already crossed into Pakistan, the border authorities said.

As part of the new agreement, Afghan drivers now have a deadline of 1st March to ensure that their documents were in complete order as after 1st April drivers without the necessary documentation will be denied entry from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

The border sources said the federal government had mandated cargo vehicles to have complete documentation before entering Pakistan. However, when this decision was set to be enforced on January 13, the Afghan side closed the border. Reports also indicated that despite having complete documentation, several Pakistanis were stranded in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the reopening of Torkham Border for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks and said that bilateral trade will be promoted after this important development.

In a joint statement issued here, president SCCI Fuad Ishaq and senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and vice president, Ijaz Khan Afridi said the opening of Pak-Afghan Torkham will not only promote mutual trade but also address difficulties faced by the traders and exporters owing to closure of the border since the last 10 days.

The SCCI office bearers hoped bilateral trade and export process will speed up after the reopening of Torkham border as result of successful talks between Pak-Afghan governments and administration.

Fuad Ishaq was of the view that hundreds of trucks, loaded with goods, especially perishable items were damaging due to closure of the Torkham border causing huge financial losses to traders and exporters and also bilateral trade and export.

The SCCI chief said reopening of Pak-Afghan border will enhance bilateral trade and facilitation would be available to the trading community. The chamber president Faud Ishaq along with his cabinet members thanked the prime minister, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Corps Commander Peshawar, IGFC, border management authorities, security forces, customs and relevant departments for resolving this important issue.