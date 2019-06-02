Tourist zones to be established to promote tourism across province: CM KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says tourist zones will be established to promote the tourism across the province.

Presiding over review meeting of Annual Development Programme of 2019-20 in Peshawar on Sunday, he directed the concerned authorities to present timelines for early completion of various projects under Rashakai Economic Zone.

Mahmood Khan also directed to include the mega projects of tribal districts in the ADP.

He said government is committed to serve the public in befitting way.