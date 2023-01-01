Tropical storm kills 30 in Madagascar, thousands displaced

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters): Tropical storm Cheneso has killed 30 people in Madagascar, 20 are missing and thousands have been displaced, authorities said.

Cheneso, which made landfall on Jan. 19, was Madagascar s first tropical storm of the year. The Indian Ocean island nation is typically hit by a series of such storms each year.

The government s Office for Risk and Disaster Management said in a report released late on Monday that nearly 37,000 people had been displaced by the storm, which caused flooding and landslides.

The government had announced a death toll of 16 last week.

At least 138 people were killed and about 130,000 were left without homes in January and February last year after four major storms hit Madagascar.