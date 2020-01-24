Turkey’s president to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan in the second week of next month to attend the Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, besides holding bilateral talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the top military leadership.

During the visit, according to sources, both sides will sign agreements on Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) and on bilateral cooperation in 71 sectors, including investment, defence production and banking and finance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran will visit Malaysia in the first week of February for talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Imran will also meet Malaysian businessmen and invite them to invest in Pakistan. Sources said the schedule of Imran’s visit will be finalised soon.