Re-conduct of exam: MDCAT aspirants approached PHC

PESHAWAR: The candidates obtained more than 180 marks in Medical and Medical College Admission Test (MDCAT) approached Peshawar High Court seeking to stop cancellation of the test.

The petition argued that there is no provision of the retest in the Education and Testing Evaluation Authority (ETEA) policy while added that students had obtained the marks after hard work and dedication. The candidates pleaded there is no guarantee that the applicant would be once again secure high score while the retest will also impact intelligent students.

The government should take stern actions against culprits and candidates involved in unfair means during MDCAT as competent authorities admitted the gang leader’s arrest, writ argued. The petition pleaded for stern actions against culprits involved in the MDCAT scandal and stoppage of rearrangement of the test. Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar has sent juvenile to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

During hearing ATC was informed that Rehmat residents of Bara is involved in terrorism as well as in other heinous crimes. Special ATC Peshawar Judge has sent Rehmant a juvenile to jail on 14 days judicial remand after conclusion of arguments.