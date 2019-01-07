Two killed, five injured in Lasbela road mishap

F.P. Report

LASBELA: As many two people were killed and five other were injured when a passenger coach overturned in the wee hours of Monday near Lasbela in Balochistan province.

According to reports, the passenger coach was on its way to Panjgor from Karachi when it met the accident near Lasbela, killing two persons on the spot and injuring five others.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital Bela from where the injured were referred to Karachi for further treatment. According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to over speeding.