Two Navy officers, sailor martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

F.P. Report

GWADAR: Two officers and a sailor martyred when a Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed due to technical fault in Gwadar on Monday.

The chopper came down during a training flight, said a Pakistan Navy spokesman, adding the helicopter crashed due to technical fault.

Pakistan Navy has launched an investigation into the mishap, the spokesman added.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the helicopter crash, state-run PTV News reported, adding that he prayed for the bereaved.

نگران وزیراعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کا پاک بحریہ کے ہیلی کاپٹر کے حادثے پر اظہار افسوس



وزیراعظم کی جانب سے ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں پاک بحریہ کے تیں اہلکاروں کی شہادت پر رنج و ملال کا اظہار اور شہداء کے اہل خانہ کے لیے صبر جمیل کی دعا@anwaar_kakar pic.twitter.com/4x7RyDXXfd — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) September 4, 2023

In a statement posted on the PPP’s account of X (formerly known as Twitter), former president Asif Ali Zardari also expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the martyrs.

سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری کا گوادر میں پاک بحریہ کے ہیلی کاپٹر

کے حادثے پر اظہار افسوس



آصف علی زرداری کا پاک بحریہ کے افسران اور جوان کی شہادت پر اظہار افسوس



آصف علی زرداری کا ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں شہید ہونے والوں کے لواحقین سے تعزیت کا اظہار@AAliZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 4, 2023

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, too, expressed grief over the lives lost in the Gwadar incident and prayed for the martyred personnel.

گوادر میں پاک بحریہ کے ہیلی کاپٹر کو پیش آنے والے حادثے اور اسکے نتیجے میں ہونے والی شہادتوں پر بےحد افسوس ہے۔ ﷲ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہےکہ وہ شہید ہونے والے جوان اور افسران کے درجات بلند فرمائے۔ قوم کے یہ بیٹے قوم کا فخر ہیں۔ اللّہ ان کے خاندانوں کو صبرِ جمیل اور اجر عطا فرمائے، آمین۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 4, 2023

Interior Minister paid tributes to the “brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty” and prayed for the departed souls and their families.

Last year in August, a military helicopter on flood relief mission in Balochistan had crashed due to bad weather, killing six people on board.

Among those who perished were Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, a regional corps commander, a major-general and a brigadier. They were supervising flood relief and rescue efforts in the province, particularly the hard-hit Lasbela district.