Pak-Saudi joint anti-terror exercise ends in Cherat

F.P. Report

CHERAT: The two-week-long joint anti-terrorism exercise conducted by special forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has concluded in Cherat.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Monday, the closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA “Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat.

The two-week-long exercise commenced on 22 August 2023 with participation of Special Forces contingents from two brotherly countries.

His Excellency Mr Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day activities of the exercise.

Combat Aviation along with the Special Forces of both the countries displayed their professional excellence. The exercise concluded with the fly past.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.