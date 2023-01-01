CJP Bandial set to retire on September 16

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is all set to retire from office on September 16.

The Supreme Court Bar Association is scheduled to host a farewell dinner in honour of the CJP on September 13.

The chief justice-designated, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will take oath of office on September 17.

As the 28th chief justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Bandial was sworn in to office on February 22, 2022 after the retirement of his predecessor Gulzar Ahmed on February 21.

Constitutionally, a chief justice retires after reaching the age of 65, also called the age of superannuation. After retirement, the senior-most judge becomes the chief justice.

The president only issues the notification of the appointment and has otherwise no role in the appointment of the chief justice.

Justice Bandial served in the office for 19 months. His successor Justice Isa will stay in the office till October 25, 2024.

Justice Isa will be replaced by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who will work as the chief justice till August 4, 2025. Following him, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will become the top judge of the country till November 26, 2027.

He will be followed by Justice Munib Akhtar who will serve till December 13, 2028. After him, Justice Yahya Afridi will be the country’s top jurist till January 22, 2030.

The retirement of Justice Afridi in 2030 will be a historic moment. He is likely to be replaced by Justice Ayesha Malik, who will be the first woman chief justice of Pakistan.