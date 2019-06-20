Two terrorists killed in CTD Multan operation

F.P. Report

MULTAN: At least two terrorists belonging to Daesh Khurasan were killed in Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Multan on Wednesday night, while three others managed to escape.

CTD spokesperson told that the suspected terrorists were identified as Rizwan and Imran Saqi were wanted for the kidnapping of three government officials along with the kidnapping of an American citizen Warren Weinstein.

He added the men were involved in looting a cash van in Faisalabad’s Samundri city where they killed all the security guards.

Weapons, explosives, detonators, maps and money were seized from the possession of the terrorists, the spokesman added.