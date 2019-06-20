Accountability of looters to be continued: Asad Umar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar on Thursday said that accountability process will be continued against those who looted the national exchequer.

This he said during his speech in National Assembly, it was an apparent response to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s speech in the National Assembly.

Asad Umar said, “How it is possible not to make those accountable, who looted national kitty”.

He said accountability and arrests are being done for the sake of the country and ruled out the impression of political victimization.

PTI leader said the country’s economy was facing ups and down from the last past years. PML-N government left the ill economy for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He lauded the efforts of the economic team for presenting such a balanced budget in the crunch position of the country. “Current account deficit has decreased by 70 per cent”, he maintained.