U.S. conducts strikes against Houthi UAVs

FP Report

WASHINGTON: In a display of maritime defense prowess, the USS Carney (DDG 64) successfully intercepted and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden on Feb. 2, at approximately 10:30 a.m. (Sanaa time). Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported in this operation, showcasing the efficiency and precision of U.S. naval capabilities in safeguarding the strategic waters.

Later that same day, at around 4:40 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces took decisive action, launching strikes against four Houthi UAVs poised for launch in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Identifying an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, U.S. forces acted in self-defense, obliterating the UAVs and underscoring their commitment to protecting freedom of navigation and ensuring the safety of international waters for both U.S. Navy vessels and merchant ships. The proactive engagement by USS Laboon (DDG 58) and F/A-18s from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group at 9:20 p.m. (Sanaa time), resulting in the successful interception and destruction of seven additional UAVs over the Red Sea, further reinforces the United States’ dedication to making maritime routes safer and more secure.