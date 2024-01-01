PHF chief Khalid Sajjad Khokhar resigns

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has resigned from his office after announcing a legal battle against Tariq Bugti who was appointed as interim president of the federation by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on Saturday.

Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar earlier challenged the interim appointment in the Lahore High Court.

Newly-appointed PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti took charge of the federation headquarters in Lahore on December 25, 2023 surrounded by police and his own security guards.

Khalid Sajjad Khokhar remained President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation since 2015.

Meanwhile, PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar approved the name of Tariq Bugti as new President of Pakistan Hockey Federation after the resignation of Khalid Khokhar.

The notification of new PHC president was received by the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hassan Fawad on Saturday.