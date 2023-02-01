UAE U19 beats Sri Lanka by 2 wickets, Shoaib felicitates UAE boys

F.P. Report

DUBAI: The UAE U19 team after a thrilling contest defeated Sri Lanka U19 by two-wicket win in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup U19 match at the ICC Academy Oval. The teenagers’ joy doubled when they were greeted by legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar right after their incredible win over the cricketing powerhouse.

Shoaib Akhtar visited the ICC Academy Oval as part of his special visit to Dubai. The fastest bowler in cricket history with peak bowling speeds of more than 160kph, has been signed up by the DP World ILT20 as the League Ambassador for Season 2.

The Pakistani pacer congratulated the UAE boys on their exciting victory and lauded the team spirit and camaraderie.

The pacer who made 224 international appearances for Pakistan stressed on the importance of hard work, determination and a never-say-die attitude in order to achieve success at the international level. Shoaib later spoke to the media on the contributions of DP World ILT20 for UAE cricket and the future of the game in the country.

“I want to congratulate the young guns of UAE for their impressive performance today. I am thrilled to see their passion for the game and how they overcame a bigger opponent while holding their nerve in the final stages of the match.”

He said, “The Emirates Cricket Board has done some stellar work for cricket in the UAE in recent years.

I am delighted to come onboard as the League Ambassador for the DP World ILT20. The tournament is all about developing the game further in the UAE and providing exposure to the players in the country. The presence of some world-class T20 players in all six sides further proves the league’s standing.”