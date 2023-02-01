Ideal Chitral Football club wins Peshawar Football League

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Ideal football club clinched the title of Peshawar Football League Season 6 by beating defending champion Aatish Tank wit 4-3 goals, on Wednesday at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar.

First half of the final remained equal with no goal from each side, however, at the start of the second half, Khalid from Aatish Tank scored a goal in the 46th minute to take a lead of 1-0, but after a few minutes M Zafar of Ideal Chitral equalized the match by making a goal in the 95th minute and none of the players managed to score more goals till the end of match time. Match was decided by penalty kicks in which chitral won the title with 4-3. Gohar Zaman as commissioner, Anwar Khan and Hidayatullah supervise the match as referees.

Former captain of national team Colonel (retd) Mujahidullah, director sports merged districts Pir Abdullah Shah, former secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Basit Kamal, district sports officer Peshawar Gul Rukh, chief organizer, chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider, assistant director sports Faisal Javed were also present.

Eight teams- Shinwari Football Club, Hazara Football Club, Popo Club, Ace Garden, Shaheen Football Club, Aatish Tank FC, Ideal Chitral Football Club and Mamson Football Club participated in the league. Organizing Secretary Gul Haider said the league was organized for the sixth consecutive time, opportunities were provided to the youth to express their talents.