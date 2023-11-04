UK MP fined for racially abusing Bahrain activist

LONDON (AFP) : A British lawmaker who once commanded UN peacekeeping troops in Bosnia was fined on Friday, after being found guilty of racial abuse.

Conservative MP Bob Stewart, 74, was convicted of a racially aggravated public order offence and ordered to pay £600 ($743) plus costs after a one-day trial at a court in central London.

The former army officer had been confronted by human rights activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei after an event at the Bahraini Embassy in December last year.

Alwadaei, who was protesting outside, shouted: “Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?”

The MP replied: “Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain.”

In footage played during a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Stewart told Alwadaei: “You’re taking money off my country, go away”.

He also said: “Now shut up, you stupid man.”

The activist told judge Paul Goldspring he was exercising his right to protest alleged corruption and human rights violations in the Middle Eastern country by questioning Stewart.

He said he had not intended to insult the MP, whom he accused of being financed by Bahrain and of acting as a “well-known defender” of the regime. The protester also claimed that during a trip to the country, Stewart had chanted “God save the king of Bahrain”.