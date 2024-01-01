UK toddler’s rare condition makes her eat wood, glass and foam

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: A 25-year-old mother named Stacey A’Hearne from Blackwood, Wales in the UK shared the challenging journey of caring for her three-year-old daughter, Wynter.

The little girl has been diagnosed with a rare and potentially dangerous condition. Wynter suffers from pica, an eating disorder characterised by the compulsion to eat non-food items, coupled with autism.

This combination has led to alarming situations where Wynter has attempted to consume inedible objects around the house, including plaster from walls, sofa foam, and even shards of glass from broken photo frames.

Stacey’s life is now a constant vigil to ensure her daughter’s safety, as Wynter’s cravings can lead her to chew on anything within reach, including the high chair, her cot, and even her blanket during the night.

The severity of Wynter’s pica means that Stacey must remain on high alert at all times.

According to a report by metro.co.uk, Stacey said, “She is literally eating the whole house. I bought a brand-new sofa and she’s taken chunks out of it.”

The unusual eating habits began to escalate as Wynter became non-verbal, prompting Stacey to seek help from healthcare professionals.

In January 2024, after undergoing further tests, Wynter received her diagnosis of pica and autism.

“I put Wynter in the highchair with snacks, but she’ll choose to eat the highchair. Her autism really affects her sleep, and she wakes up quite a lot,” Stacey added