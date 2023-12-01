UN, EU participates in Swedish committee for Afghanistan meeting

KABUL (Agencies): The UN Rapporteur for Afghanistan’s human rights situation and Chargee d’affaires of the EU for Afghanistan have expressed concerns about the humanitarian situation and the situation of women in the country.

They emphasized that during the last two years, access to education, work and many parts of public life, even going to parks, has been limited.

In a program arranged by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett said that in the past two years, women’s rights have been limited in the fields of education and work. But the Islamic Emirate emphasized that women’s rights are currently secure.

“The de facto authorities tell me ‘listen, we know very well nobody is going to channel money through us, but we really don’t want 80 percent of the money that you are putting in, I don’t know, Herat reconstruction, wherever, (to go) through all layers of payments, and double payments, triple payments…’, and I can relate to that …” said Raffaella Iodice, the EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan.

“The situation for women and girls has worsened drastically over the past two years in a step by step manner. Access to education, work, many other areas of public life, even to parks and public baths, has been restricted,” said Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan.

“The decision of the UN to stay and deliver was a correct decision, it is essential to stand with the women and girls of this country, not to abandon them, but also to ensure that the people of Afghanistan who have been suffering from four decades of hardship could continue to have access to the basic services and not suffer because of a government that they have not elected,” said Stephen Rodriques, the UNDP country director in Afghanistan.

The secretary of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan has also pledged that they will continue to help solve the challenges of Afghan citizens.

“From the Islamic Emirate’s point of view there is no shortage or deficiency in granting the rights of individuals in the society from the Shariah point of view, some requests that have not yet been completed require some work that must be done to reach the stages that are the subject of women’s education and work,” Zabihullah Mujahid said. After the Islamic Emirate took over Afghanistan, women’s rights have been among the issues over which the Islamic Emirate and the international community have disagreed.