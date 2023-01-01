KANDAHAR (Agencies): The head of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for southwest zone in a meeting with the Deputy Governor of Kandahar, Mawlavi Hayatullah Mubarak said that the organization will build 8 schools and 3 health centers in the province

The head of UNHCR Mamoon Abu Artub said that the organization will build 8 schools, 3 health centers and shelters for 300 families in Kandahar and provide diverse assistance to hundreds of other families, in that province.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Mawlavi Hayatullah Mubarak thanked the organization and asked him to increase their services.