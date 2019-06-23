Reforms afoot to reverse the rot, says Usman Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the PTI government is improving the working of institutions to directly benefit the common man.

In a statement, he said reforms are being carried out to reverse the rot as the outdated system has given nothing to the people except problems.

He said in the past public delivery system was not improved to provide best facilities to the masses.

Buzdar said the country is moving towards achieving its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a group of legislators hailing from Rawalpindi, who called on him earlier this week, CM Buzdar had said that they would provide maximum facilities to people at their doorstep.

He said that the standard of healthcare and educational facilities in Rawalpindi division will be further improved. The MPAs apprised the chief minister about their problems, development schemes and public welfare initiatives of their constituencies.

CM Buzdar issued directions to the authorities concerned to resolve their issues.