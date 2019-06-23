Three people injured as coach catches fire in Nowshera

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: At least three people suffered burn wounds when a coach caught fire in Akkora Khattak town of Nowshera district.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted in the coach because of a short circuit, which was brought under control in no time.

As a result of the blaze, three people, including a woman, suffered burn wounds and were shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

Last week, at least five people, a woman and child among them, were burnt to death while several others got injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded on the Zafarwal road in Narowal district.

Rescue sources relayed the ill-fated van caught fire as a CNG cylinder installed in it exploded after a collision with a passenger coach.

Consequently, five people were burnt to death and several others sustained burn wounds.