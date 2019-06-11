Upcoming budget of AJK to reflect aspirations of people: Farooq Haider

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday said that the upcoming budget would reflect the aspirations of the masses.

Talking to a group of legislators, Farooq Haider said that AJK government had chalked out comprehensive strategy for sustainable development in the region.

He said that a 5-year development plan was being launched to ensure appropriate use of development budget.

The prime minister said that in the first three years of the government most of the budget was spent on up-gradation of communication infrastructure, especially construction, widening and reconditioning of highways of the State.

He said, “People from all walks of life are being taken into confidence while preparing the budget and their positive suggestions are being made part of the budget.”

Haider said different schemes would be introduced to create employment opportunities for the educated youth and added that free of interest loans would be provided to the youth. He further said that tourism and agriculture sectors would be given special heed.