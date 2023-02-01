US CG urges Pakistani students to exploit their potential

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Pakistani students should exploit their potential and harness their proficiency in English by seeking mentorship from American instructors though online platforms, said Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins US Consul General in Lahore.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a 2-year Access (English Access Scholarship) Programme managed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Tuesday, she said that about 27,000 students had completed the programme while more than 1800 had recently enrolled for it.

She appreciated the inquisitiveness of Pakistani students and said that they could play a role in the global level by learning the English language and life skills. She said the US embassy was offering different programmes for the young generation and in this connection the English Access Scholarship Programme had been introduced.

She also mentioned online open courses as well as the regional English language office which could be accessed free of cost though the official website and social media pages of the US Consulate. She said that the programmes would give the finishing touch to the educated youth of Pakistan and open the doors for their success at the global and national level.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, in his welcome address, underscored the importance of the English language and mathematics and said that the students having full grip on these subjects could easily make successes in every field of life. He said that UAF had so far arranged three English language courses included 2 English Access Scholarship Programmes arranged with collaboration of the US Consulate. He said that the students aged 13-20 years were being enrolled for these programmes and for the current programme 200 students had been enrolled.

He said that most of the students belonged to the low socioeconomic class and the programme could harness their capabilities to grow and rise up to the highest level. “We must disseminate information about these programmes so that talented but financially disadvantaged students could avail this opportunity. This programme has been designed to create self-confidence in the students in addition to harnessing their leadership qualities,” he added.

Dr Muhammad Anjum Zia Director, Muhammad Umar Farooq Manager UAF English Access Scholarship Programme and others also spoke on the occasion. Later, The US Consul General and the UAF Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the students who completed their Access Course while students presented tableaus and a magic show in the ceremony.