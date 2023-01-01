US has no plan to bail out Pakistan

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: US State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price while replying to a question by The Frontier Post stated that US is aware of the grim economic situation in Pakistan.

When asked if the US is aware that Pakistan has less than five billion dollars in forex reserves and if the US plans to give some economic support to Pakistan, Ned Price stated that he is aware that different economic institutions are in contact with Pakistan but he did not reply whether US plans to give some sort of economic bail out package to Pakistan.

When asked if the US government has given some suggestions to Pakistan in this regard, Ned Price said that US treasury officials are in constant contact with Pakistan.