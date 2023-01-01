KP CM, Opp completes consultation on caretaker setup

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and opposition have completed their consultation to nominate their candidates for the caretaker CM position.

A day earlier, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed a summary to dissolve the provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister. He also asked the KP chief minister and opposition to select a name for the caretaker CM slot.Sources said Mahmood Khan had finalized three names for the position after consultation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Meanwhile, leader of opposition in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani has also completed consultation with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. (INP)