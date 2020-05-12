US offer reward of $1 million for information regarding kidnappers of Caitlan Coleman

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The United States Government is offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for information directly leading to the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the kidnapping and captivity of Caitlan Coleman and her family.

In October of 2012, Caitlan Coleman, who was approximately six months pregnant, was traveling through Maidan Wardak Province, Afghanistan, with her husband, Canadian citizen Joshua Boyle. They were kidnapped by militants and while in captivity, Coleman gave birth to three children. During their captivity, proof-of-life videos featuring Coleman, Boyle, and their children were released publicly by the captor network. In one of the videos, Coleman identified her captors. The Coleman-Boyle family was freed from captivity by the Government of Pakistan on October 11, 2017.