May 9 violence case: Court extends interim bail of Imran’s sisters

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Wednesday extended until Dec 9 the interim bail of PTI chairman’s sisters Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in May 9 violence and arson case.

Anti-terrorism court judge Arshad Javed conducted hearing of the pleas filed by PTI chief’s sisters, Asad Umar and others seeking extension in their interim bails. Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan appeared before the judge after expiry of their interim bails.

However, Asad Umar and Zain Qureshi did not attend the court. The court accepted applications of both of them for exemption from attending court.

The investigation officer said the suspects were not joining the probe so the investigation was still incomplete. He prayed to court to give him time for completing the investigation.

It may be recalled that court had granted Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan interim bail till today (Wednesday). The court had also sought investigation report of the case.