US travel advisory urges caution during Pak polls

WASHINGTON (Monitoring Desk): The US State Department on Saturday cautioned the American citizens intending to visit Pakistan to exercise vigilance during the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8.

In a travel advisory, it highlighted potential disruptions and safety concerns linked to political activities, such as marches, rallies, and speeches leading up to the election day.

Acknowledging that public gatherings are intrinsic to the democratic process, the advisory underscored their capacity to impede traffic, disrupt transportation, and pose safety risks, as political events in Pakistan had previously become targets for violence.

US citizens intending to visit Pakistan were urged to stay vigilant and informed about the locations of political rallies in their planned areas.

On the election day, specific areas around the polling stations were expected to be crowded, prompting non-participating US citizens to avoid these locations.

Additionally, disruptions to internet and cellular services were anticipated in the period leading up to, during, and immediately after the elections.