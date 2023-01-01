US urges Pakistan to respect democratic principles

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller urged Pakistan to respect the democratic principles and the rule of law as enshrined in its constitution.

While replying to a question by The Frontier Post, Matthew Miller stated that the US is aware about the reports regarding trial of May 9th protestors in military courts and the US regularly discusses on the highest level the respect for human rights and protection of journalists and this remains a priority for the US.

To another question by The Frontier Post with regard to Pakistan paying in Chinese currency to Russia for its recent purchase of crude oil and whether Dollar was becoming weak internationally, Matthew Miller stated that due to US cap on oil prices, Russia has to sell its oil on discounted price and that due to this strategy of the US, “Russia has been prevented from making an additional 100 Billion Dollars which it could have used in its war machine against Ukraine.”

Miller further stated that there are no restrictions on Russian oil being purchased and its a sovereign decision of each country whether they want to buy Russian oil or not.