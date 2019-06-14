US working on post-peace plan for Afghanistan: Wells

KABUL (TOLO News): The US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant, Alice Wells, says that the US and Afghanistan’s donor countries are working on a post-peace plan for the country.

Wells appeared before the US Congress’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday where she said the US Special Envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad has made significant progress in the peace talks with the Taliban.

Wells said Washington’s main objective is bringing a durable peace in Afghanistan.

“We have been working with other donors to develop a post-settlement economic plan. We are not losing focus on the need to strengthen democratic institutions include women and see credible presidential elections in September,” said Wells.

Wells pointed to the role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process and said Pakistan should support the process.

“We recognize that durable peace in Afghanistan requires consultation with Pakistan and Pakistan is encouraging the Taliban to negotiate. But our relationship with Pakistan is broader than just Afghanistan. We are asking Islamabad to take sustained and irreversible actions against terrorists who threats stability in the subcontinent,” Wells added.

Meanwhile, Karen L. Freeman, the Assistant to the Administrator for the USAID’s Office of Afghanistan and Pakistan Affairs said Afghan women have made good achievements.

“Afghan women, in particular, have achieved much with the continuing support from the American people. And furthering these gains is a cornerstone of USAID’s efforts,” Freeman said.

Wells’ remarks come as Khalilzad is supposed to meet the Taliban for the seventh time in Doha in the near future.