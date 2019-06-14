Ghani, Modi discuss India’s role in Afghan peace

BISHKEK (TOLO News): President Ashraf Ghani met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and discussed the role being played by India towards an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, a spokesman for India’s External Affairs Ministry, Raveesh Kumar said.

During the meeting, Indian prime minister assured that his government will fulfill all the expectations of Afghanistan and Kabul in the path of “legitimate govt chosen through a democratic path”, the Hindu said in a report.

The meeting that lasted for more than 30 minutes, the Indian prime minister said neighbors can work together and gave an example of India-Bangladesh ties, the Hindu said in a report.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and role played by India towards an inclusive Afghanistan, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Ghani shared his views on the current situation in Afghanistan and how both New Delhi and Kabul should see drugs and terror together since the former fuels the latter, the Hindu said in a report.

Ghani arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.