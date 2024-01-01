Victims of recent floods seek government assistance

KABUL (TOLOnews): Some victims of the recent floods in the country are calling on the Islamic Emirate to cooperate with them. They say the rains and floods have taken everything they own and they urgently need assistance. Lawang Khan, a victim from Kandahar, said, “We have neither possessions nor homes left. You saw people becoming homeless.” Hekmatullah, a victim from Uruzgan, said: “If the government helps us, it’s good; if not, we will work with our wives to build our own shelter.”

Meanwhile, the national meteorological agency has warned of heavy rains and flooding in the coming week in some provinces of the country. Janan Saiq, spokesperson for the Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Affairs, said: “Across Afghanistan, 950,861 acres of agricultural land have also been destroyed by the floods.” Nangyali Samoon, spokesperson for the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, said: “In various districts of Kandahar, a large number of agricultural lands have been destroyed, and along with that, in some districts, livestock have also perished.”

The Afghan Red Crescent Society said that it has delivered primary aid to most of the affected families and that this process is ongoing. Mudassir Hamraz, spokesperson for the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said: “Physical assistance has been provided to families affected by the floods, and our teams are still striving in all areas to transfer primary aid to the victims.”

The Ministry of Natural Disaster Affairs reported yesterday that as a result of the recent floods in the country, nearly seventy people have died, and hundreds of residential homes have been partially or completely destroyed.