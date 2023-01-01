Vision is a precious gift of God: KP CM

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, on Saturday paid a short visit to Charsadda, where he attended an event to mark “World Sight Day”.

The event was organized by a local private sector hospital. Addressing the event as chief guest, Muhammad Azam Khan said that World Sight Day is observed worldwide in 2nd week of October every year to mark the importance of sight in human life adding that the day is dedicated to raising awareness about visual impairment and the importance of vision care.

He remarked that World Sight Days served as a reminder that we must strive to make vision care accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic, social and geographic circumstances. He termed vision as most vital sense and precious gift of God, and said that it is imperative for everyone to take special care of this precious gift.

“We acknowledge the remarkable work being done by organizations, researchers, doctors and volunteers to prevent, treat and cure vision related issues”; the Chief Minister maintained adding that we express our gratitude to those who tirelessly tried to provide accessible eye care to underserved communities, ensuring that individuals in need can regain their sight and hope.

Azam Khan said that according to World Health Organization, an estimated 2.2 billion peoples worldwide are visually impaired, with all most half of these cases being preventable or treatable, and continued that these statistics underscore the urgency to provide quality eye care to all regardless of their socio economic status “we must continue to promote early detection, treatment of eye conditions, especially in children as their future depends on healthy vision”; Azam Khan stressed and added that we must advocate for eye health education in schools, in communities to raise awareness about the importance of regular eye examination and adopting healthy eye care practices.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of research and innovations in the field of ophthalmology and said that its essential for developing new treatments and technologies to address eye diseases and vision loss, ultimately offering hope to those living with usual impairments.

Azam Khan lauded the role of Darul-Rehmat Medical Complex Charsadda in provision of quality and valuable services in the field of eye care to the local people. Addressing the event, renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Daud highlighted the importance of “World Eye Day” and other related matters in detail.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, doctors, medical students and citizens attended the event in large number. The Chief Minister also led an awareness walk on this occasion and met with eye patients being treated in the hospital.