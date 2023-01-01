Operation against repatriation of illegal Afghans

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A plan has been chalked out by the Police with the estimated cost to start special operations against illegal foreigners staying in the province without any legal documents.

A letter in this connection has been sent for an operational plan against illegal residents with estimated expenses, DiG Operation said in a letter to the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asking the IGP and Commissioner Afghan Refugees for details of plan and expenses. Police have started estimating expenses for special operations, the letter says. DIG Operations seeking details regarding operational plan expenses.

The letter was also sent to RPOs, Special Branch, CTD and all relevant institutions about their needs. The concerned departments should also provide the required fund details within two days as the operational plan will be prepared based on the detailed expenses for fuel, vehicle repair and food required for the operation will be provided. It is worth mentioning here that necessary recruitment will also be done on the basis of this fund, the letter says.

Meanwhile, the repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals to their homeland from different parts of Pakistan continues. According to the Afghan Commissionerate, more than fifty families consisting of seventeen Trucks have been sent back to Afghanistan at Torkham border in latest development.

The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements at Torkham border to facilitate the repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals. During the last eight days more than 600 Afghan families have been repatriated to their native land Afghanistan via Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.