We will never be deterred by bullying tactics: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to questions by the media representatives at the National Assembly on Friday. Chairman PPP said that the opposition members are afraid of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and that is why so much noise was made by them while Bibi Aseefa was taking oath. This shows that they are afraid of a Nihatti Larki (an unarmed girl). We will never be deterred by bullying tactics as we have faced dictators like General Zia and General Musharraf for the last three generations. We will face them with democratic means. Their actions are undermining the sanctity and reverence of the parliament.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Party has made a history yesterday when the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari addressed the parliament for the seventh time. In his address President Zardari pointed out the issues which is the need of the hours. We should think of the country instead of petty differences. We should think of Pakistan and its people. President Zardari gave a roadmap and a message to be united to deal with the issues confronting Pakistan at the moment.

The representatives of the people have to play a role and fulfill the responsibility. Unfortunately, the opposition does not have interest in playing their role in the parliament. We should resolve the issues of the people but the only objective of the opposition is to get personal pollical interests and to get the relief for their party leaders. The opposition protest was not democratic and mature. Unfortunately, this behavior of the opposition members compelled the Speaker to suspend membership of two opposition members but it was necessary to set the precedent so that every member should remain within the rules of the parliament.

Regarding a question about terrorism, Chairman PPP said Imran Khan’s government policy regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, terrorism and about the neighboring country, the way that government let free the terrorists from prisons and invited the terrorists who were in Afghan prisons before the fall of Kabul to enter Pakistan were all wrong. The parliament was not taken on board and the President of the time was giving the terrorists clemency.

That was the policy of Imran Khan’s government. We had criticized that policy then and now we should have a clear stance to see the issue as political but as an issue of national security. You cannot have the policy of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. This dual policy will not work and the Army, police, common people rendered great sacrifices to eliminate these terrorists in the past.

Responding to a question regarding opposition’s hue and cry during President Zardari’s address to the joint session, Chairman PPP said that every political party has the right to do politic but on the issue of foreign affairs, diplomatic issues etc. we should have displayed unity in front of diplomats. These diplomats will tell their countries about this opposition’s behavior as well.

Speaking about the destruction by the floods in the modern country like United Arab Emirates, Chairman Bilawal said that the climate change is increasing in its intensity with time. Pakistan is an under-developed nation and we are trying to give relief to the people with our limited resources. The floods in 2022 caused huge destruction. We are constructing 2 million houses for those flood-hit people. We have to change our development strategy for the federal and provincial governments and make the infrastructure climate resilient and climate friendly so that we can protect the coming generations and President Zardari has also given a message in this regard in his address yesterday.