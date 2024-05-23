What Aslam feels about working with Humayun Saeed

(Web Desk) : As always, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed’s new drama ‘Gentleman’ has become the talk of the town. His acting has always been fabulous to say the least.

The OST of his latest project is sung by Atif Aslam who has also praised the work ethics of Humayun Saeed.

“I feel strange about it because he’s been around for a long time and we’ve never worked together, this is the first time we’re coming together. Which is fantastic,” the singer said on the collaboration with Saeed.

On the OST and the process of choosing one between the two set of choices, he said, “It was a general consensus amongst us that this choice was the one. The credit goes to them they were fair to the compositions and to the drama itself.”

On the connection between music and rain, Atif shared, “I recorded Tumhari Chup when it was raining outside and whenever I record music while it rains, the songs have come out well.”