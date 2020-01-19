Will try to bring resolution for Kashmir: U.S. Senator Cory Booker

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : U.S. Senator Cory Booker has expressed hope that a united voice would be raised for Kashmir and said they would try to bring a resolution for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The U.S. senator has further asserted that the current happenings in the Himalayan valley were unclear, and that Kashmiris should be given the right to freedom of expression.

“Kashmiris have been facing serious challenges,” he said, adding that together with the senators they have been trying to get a resolution on Kashmir.

He also demanded respect for human rights in Kashmir.

