F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Muhammad Sher Ali Khan acquitted five alleged murderers involved in killing of woman over lack of evidences and witnesses as well as contradictions in the facts of offense.

The counsel Syed Naeem Bukhari advocate argued the case before worthy Session Judge Peshawar. 5he case centered around a tragic incident, detailed in the First Information Report (FIR), where the complainant and her daughter-in-law, Mst. Amreena, were attacked in their home during the night.

The lawyer argued that allegedly, armed individuals, including Laiq, Haji Akbar, Miraj, Ahmed, and two unidentified assailants, forcibly entered the premises. They awakened Mst. Amreena, dragged her outside, and fired upon her, leading to her fatal injuries and subsequent demise on the way to the hospital. Following the crime, the perpetrators fled the scene.

The motive behind the attack appeared to stem from a longstanding blood feud. However, upon closer examination of the evidence, discrepancies emerged. Despite the recovery of empty cartridges and bullets from the crime scene, the prosecution’s case lacked consistency.

The bullets retrieved were all of the same caliber, suggesting a single weapon was used. Nevertheless, the positioning of the accused in relation to the victim cast doubt on their involvement. Additionally, the absence of any injury to the complainant, who was present during the attack, further muddled the prosecution’s narrative.

Furthermore, the defense highlighted the implausibility of the alleged scenario, wherein the victim was taken outside before being killed. This raised questions about the credibility of the prosecution’s version of events.

The defense’s scrutiny and postmortem of the prosecution case revealed significant gaps and inconsistencies, undermining the prosecution’s arguments. Syed Naeem Bukhari Advocate strategic defense not only dismantled the prosecution’s case but also exposed the weakness of the evidence against the accused.

In a landmark ruling, the session court, acknowledging the lack of conclusive evidence and the doubts raised by the defense, acquitted Ahmad Khan, Haji Akbar, and Laiq Akbar. The decision, delivered under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code, highlighted the importance of a fair trial and the presumption of innocence.

The outcome of this trial not only vindicated the accused but also underscored the indispensable role of a competent legal defense in upholding Rule of law, constitution, justice and fair and expeditious trial, Syed Naeem Bukhari’s exceptional advocacy served as a beacon of hope for his clients in their darkest hour, reaffirming the principles of due process and the rule of law.