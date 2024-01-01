CM reduces power, gas load shedding

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A senior leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and president Traders Federation Ghulam Bilal Javed, stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has indeed honored his commitment to the people of the province by reducing power and gas load shedding in Ramazan.

He emphasized that electricity and gas load shedding during Sehri and Iftar has been practically eliminated.

Ghulam Bilal stressed the importance of the KP Cabinet aligning with the vision of Imran Khan, just as the Chief Minister is doing. Practical actions should replace mere photo sessions. He reiterated that our current objective is to ensure Khan’s release from jail.

A peaceful protest is proposed on March 30, not only in Peshawar but across all of KP, to expedite our mentor’s release. During the meeting, former Cantt Board member and Vice Chairman of Peshawar Traders Chamber, Ghulam Hussain Chand, expressed confidence in Khan Sahib’s supporters to follow his path. Despite their recent appointment as ministers, our ministers have already shut off their mobile phones.

They need to become true representatives of the people and learn to live among them.

He emphasized the need for a cabinet like that of Chief Minister Ali Amin, always ready to serve the people and the business community.

A significant number of members from the business community participated in the meeting. In conclusion, Ghulam Bilal thanked the business community and assured them that he would soon arrange a meeting with Chief Minister KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, where all businessmen can present their issues.

He expressed confidence that Chief Minister KPK’s leadership would promptly resolve all problems.